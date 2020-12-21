Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI): Telangana reported 316 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.81 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,515, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 86, followed by Rangareddy (30) and Medchal Malkajgiri (22), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 20.

As many as6,590 patients are under treatment and 32,714 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 64.75 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.74 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.12 per cent, while it was 95.5 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

