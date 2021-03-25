Hyderabad, Mar 25 (PTI) Telangana continued to witness a rise in new COVID-19 daily cases as the number neared the 500-mark as 493 new infections were reported taking the cumulative tally to 3,04,791, the state government said on Thursday.

Four more people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 1,680, it said.

As many as 3,684 patients were undergoing treatment, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on March 24.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest cases with 138 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (42) and Ranga Reddy districts (35).

A total of 56,464 samples were tested on March 24.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 98,45,577.

The bulletin said 157 people had recovered on Wednesday taking the total number of recoveries to2,99,427.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.24 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively, compared to the national average of 95.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, an official release said the vaccine wastage rate in the state stood at 0.80 per cent.PTI VVK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)