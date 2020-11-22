Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI) Telangana saw 873 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to over 2.63 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,430.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 152, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 78 and Rangareddy 71, a government bulletin said on Sunday providing details as of 8 pm on November 21.

As many as 11,643 patients are under treatment and 41,646 samples were tested on November 21.

Cumulatively, nearly 51.34 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.38 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.03 per cent, while it was 93.7 per cent in the country.

