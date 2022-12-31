Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI) A man who allegedly made 'derogatory' comments on Lord Ayyappa which triggered protests from devotees, BJP and VHP leaders in Telangana was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 172 Terrorists Killed in Over 90 Operations by Security Forces in 2022; Recruitment Down by 37%, Says Police.

B Naresh was held at Jangaon in the state, they said.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra's Heart-Warming Video, With New Year Wish, From Karnataka's Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple Goes Viral.

A police case was registered against him on Friday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Lord Ayyappa devotees after a video purportedly showing him making 'derogatory' comments on the Lord went viral in the state.

He was accused of making the remarks on Lord Ayyappa and hurting the religious sentiments of the devotees and Hindus at large, while addressing a meeting in Vikarabad district on December 19, police said.

The complainant had said while he was browsing social media platform, he saw the video of Naresh allegedly making the 'derogatory' comments and lodged the complaint.

The comments were made deliberately with an ulterior motive to ridicule and hurt the religious feelings of Hindus and purposefully to hurt the devotees who take Ayyappa Deeksha, the complainant had said adding his religious feelings were deeply hurt.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kodangal police station against the man under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Protests were held at some places in Hyderabad over the comments.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a press release on Friday, alleged that the man has insulted the sentiments of crores of Hindus and sought his immediate arrest.

Taking strong exception to the alleged comments of the man, VHP leaders in the State, in a statement on Friday, said that stringent punishment should be given to him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)