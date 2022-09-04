Hyderabad, Sep 4 (PTI) Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Sunday expressed shock over the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Mistry was killed in a road accident today in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

"Shocked totally! One of the most humble, dignified & nice humans who I've had the pleasure of being a friend over the last 8 years; Cyrus Mistry is no more! Rest in peace Cyrus. Yet another good soul Gone too soon," Rama Rao tweeted.

