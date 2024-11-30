Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Environment and Forests, Endowments Konda Surekha, addressing the media at the state Secretariat, lashed out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and alleged the involvement of their leaders in recent issues, including the food poisoning incidents.

Konda Surekha said, "It is unfortunate that Gurukul student Shailaja died. Immediately after coming to know about the incident of food poisoning, our government gave the student the utmost care and special treatment for her. In past years, BRS has never gone to Gurukul schools nor enquired about the food there. There were so many food poisoning incidents during their rule. No official was suspended, nor did any leader visit the schools. However, in our government, when such an incident happened, many of our Cabinet Ministers went there. We even instructed the collector to take action against the officials responsible. If you (BRS) felt so bad about Shailaja, why don't you give Rs1 crore compensation?"

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Will Take ‘Big Decision’ in Next 24 Hours, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Shirsat.

Surekha also alleged that there might be a hidden agenda behind recent events. "We suspect that there is some force behind this issue. Seeing all the recent incidents, including Musi and Lagcherla, we suspect that there is a force behind them. The attack on the collector was made to murder him. All this is being done to stop the companies and investments that are coming to Telangana."

She added, "Today, the psycho Ram speaks as he wishes. He was speaking as he wished in Mahabubabad. You do not have any moral right to speak about Girijans. His sister has recently come out of jail. They(BRS) went to Lagcherla and Mahabubabad and ate biryani there but did not even give biryani to the people there. Our government and intelligence are looking at everything. We will bring out all the responsible."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu School Holiday: All Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut in 8 Districts on November 30 Due To Cyclone Fengal, Check List Here.

Hitting out at KTR, Konda Surekha said, "He speaks that he will bring down the government. He is in a mental struggle after losing power. His sister has come out of jail recently. He was happy until then. Now, there are rumours that Harish Rao and Kavitha are one and that KCR is unhappy with KTR and KCR is planning to give some important positions to Kavitha. Maybe he(KTR) is troubled by all this. He is in frustration now. You cannot bring down our government before completing 5 years. If people believe in you by the time of the next elections, then let's see, however even if you win, still there will be a fight about whether you or your sister will be CM. So, don't get too excited. Anyways, we have faith that people will vote us to power again seeing our developmental activities."

She added, "KTR knows that all the mistakes he has made are coming out and thus he will go to jail. But he is trying to portray it like he is going to jail for the people like a freedom fighter. Don't keep asking us to send you to jail. When all the reports are ready and all investigations are over, we will send you to jail even if you say otherwise. Your sister went to jail when her time came and she came out. You will also go to jail when your time comes. If your father has made any mistake, then he will also go to jail when his time comes."

Surekha further alleged that RS Praveen Kumar had a role in recent incidents. "I believe RS Praveen Kumar has a hand in the recent incidents in Gurukul schools. He has people in all the hostels. We will bring out the truth. RS Praveen Kumar ran a mafia in the Gurukul schools during BRS rule."

Highlighting her government's efforts, she said, "We have granted 25 acres for an integrated Gurukul school in every constituency. This shows our sincerity towards the students. There were so many atrocities against SC/ST girl students during BRS rule, but no statement was given by the government, and no women leaders talked about it. However, immediately after the incident of Shailaja, we gave an Indiramma house and a government job to one of the family members of the girl."

Responding to criticisms of her party, Surekha said, "You are talking about our promises. Some of your YouTube channels only show the negatives of the government and highlight that some promises are not implemented. What about all the promises we have implemented? Why can't you show all that too." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)