Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed that around 20 people have died in the road accident that took place in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. At least 20 individuals are undergoing medical treatment at the hospital, and three are critically injured.

"Around 20 people died, around 20 are getting treatment in the hospital, 3 are critically injured," he told ANI.

The ADG (Law and Order) Mahesh Bhagwat stated, "Today morning, while this bus of Vikarabad depot was going towards Hyderabad, a tipper was coming from the Hyderabad side, from Chevella toward Vikarabad. There was a head-on collision, it seems that the tipper was travelling at a very high speed and it rammed into this bus...As per the conductor's statement, there were around 72 people on the bus. We are verifying that."

Earlier, Prabhakar expressed grief over the road accident. He spoke to RTC MD Nagi Reddy and Rangareddy District Collector over the phone, directing them to take necessary measures to provide quality medical treatment to the injured, as per an official release.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed sorrow over the road accident and instructed the officials to reach the spot and take necessary relief measures immediately. He ordered the complete details of the accident to be informed in a timely manner.

The Chief Minister spoke to the DGP and CS over the phone and asked them to continue the relief operations being carried out there on a war footing and to deploy all departments. He further instructed them to immediately evacuate all those injured in the bus accident to Hyderabad and make arrangements to provide them with better medical treatment.

The CM ordered sufficient ambulances and medical personnel to be deployed to save the injured individuals. He also asked the available ministers to immediately reach the accident site. The Chief Minister is constantly inquiring about the severity of the accident. He has alerted all the CS departmental officers with the order. A control room has been set up in the Secretariat immediately.

During the early hours of Monday, a road accident took place between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district, as per the officials. At least 17 people lost their lives, and several were injured due to the intensity of the accident.

" We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," the Chevella Police stated.

The officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The Minister instructed RTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately. (ANI)

