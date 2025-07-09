New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, met with Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, as per the statement.

During his previous visit, Minister Sridhar Babu had requested a meeting to discuss the revival of Cement Corporation of India (CCI) and Sponge Iron India Limited (SIIL) in Bhadradri Kothagudem. Fulfilling that promise, the Union Minister convened the review meeting, in which Minister Sridhar Babu participated.

The meeting, held under the leadership of Union Minister Kumaraswamy, was attended by Sanjay Banga, CMD of CCI, and other officials from the concerned central departments. Minister Sridhar Babu presented the need and significance of reviving CCI and SIIL during the session. He also cited the successful revival of Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited in Peddapalli district, which was achieved with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

Minister Sridhar Babu explained to the Union Minister the reasons behind the closure of the CCI unit in Adilabad and the SIIL in Bhadradri Kothagudem. He highlighted the potential for generating employment opportunities for youth and promoting economic development through the revival of these industries.

The Minister emphasised that reviving these industries in backwards and Naxal-affected regions such as Adilabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem would lead to balanced regional development and contribute to both state and national progress. He urged the Centre to consider revival as a step toward socioeconomic upliftment, said the statement.

Minister Sridhar Babu submitted a detailed representation to Union Minister Kumaraswamy in this regard.

In response, the Union Minister assured that he would visit Telangana by the end of this month to review the functioning of central public sector undertakings in the state and examine the possibilities for revival. He also promised full support from the Central Government in line with the objectives of the Telangana Government.

The meeting was also attended by Nikhil Chakravarthy, Director of the Telangana Department of Industries. (ANI)

