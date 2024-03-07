Jagitial (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): A moving car on Thursday gutted in fire in Telangana's Jagitial district. No casualties were reported, according to officials.

The car was on the way from Armour to Vemulawada which caught fire at Kosanipet in Kadalapur mandal of Jagitial district.

The fire officials reached the spot immediately after receiving a call around 10:50 am about the incident and started carrying out the rescue operation, said officials.

The fire was doused successfully, added officials.

The fire incident happened due to a short circuit.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

