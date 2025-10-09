Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): In a significant operation, the Narcotic Enforcement Wing (NEW) apprehended and subsequently deported a Nigerian national, identified as Onjorah Solomon Chibueze.

Acting on credible intelligence, the agency took measures to send Chibueze back to his native country to mitigate any potential threats to national security, according to an official release.

Also Read | What Is Tomato Flu? Viral Fever Grips Uttarakhand; Know About Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention.

The 46-year-old, a resident of Hyderabad originally from Anambra State, Nigeria, had previously engaged in various business ventures in Nigeria and Cameroon. After spending seven years as a heavy truck conductor in Cameroon, he returned to Nigeria in search of better opportunities, where he attempted to start an optical business but faced financial setbacks, as stated in the release.

On August 14, 2014, he came to India on a Medical Visa (valid up to September 23, 2014) and landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. He worked in a restaurant for three years and used to export clothes to Nigeria. As the restaurant management did not pay his salary regularly, he moved to Bangalore, where he joined another restaurant and worked there until he moved to Hyderabad.

Also Read | Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Announcement on October 10: What Is the Selection Process? Can Donald Trump Win the Prestigious Award?.

In September 2024, he came to Hyderabad and started residing in the Attapur area in a rented house. He used to procure Ganja from Pune and Mumbai and sell it to consumers in Hyderabad at higher prices to earn easy money and live a lavish lifestyle.

His Visa expired on September 23, 2014, and his passport also expired on January 16, 2016. Since then, he has been staying illegally in India, associating with drug peddlers, and indulging in unlawful activities.

While he was found wandering suspiciously within the Tolichowki Police Station limits, he was apprehended. During interrogation, he failed to provide a proper explanation or valid documents regarding his stay in Hyderabad. Upon thorough enquiry, he admitted that he did not possess a valid visa or passport and had been overstaying in India even after the expiry of his visa and passport.

To repatriate him to his native country, Nigeria, H-NEW initiated the deportation process with the FRRO in Hyderabad. His Emergency Travel Document was obtained from the Nigerian High Commission in New Delhi, as both his passport and visa had expired.

An Exit Permit was also secured from FRRO, Hyderabad. His travel ticket was booked from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, and his travel date was scheduled for the early hours of October 9, 2025.

Accordingly, a team from H-NEW, led by G.S. Daniel, Inspector, escorted and deported the foreign national, Onuorah Solomon Chibueze, to his native country, Nigeria, on October 9, 2025, thereby preventing him from engaging in any undesirable activities detrimental to national security.

The above apprehension and deportation process was conducted by G.S. Daniel, Inspector, HNEW, and C. Venkata Ramulu, SI of Police, along with the staff of HNEW. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)