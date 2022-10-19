Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Telangana Pradesh Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and party leaders from the state on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as AICC president.

Also Read | Firecracker Ban in Delhi: AAP Govt Bans Storage, Sale, Bursting of Crackers Ahead of Diwali 2022; Violators May Face Jail Term Up to Six Months.

The leaders expressed confidence that the party would reach great heights under Kharge's leadership.

Also Read | Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Spotted on BIS Database, India Launch Imminent.

"My heartiest congratulations to Shri @kharge ji on being elected as AICC President. Under his able leadership and guidance, we will strive together to regain Congress' party glory and soar higher," Revanth Reddy tweeted.

Former MP Mallu Ravi, who was an election agent for Kharge, distributed sweets on the occasion.

The celebration was held at Damaragidda in the state where Mallu Ravi held a meeting in connection with Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Telangana.

Congress would be further strengthened across the country under the leadership of Kharge who is a veteran leader with vast experience, said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Kharge was on Wednesday elected as Congress president after defeating Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)