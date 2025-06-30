Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) The Telangana government on Monday appointed a five-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to probe the Sigachi Industries plant blast, which claimed 12 lives and left several others injured, and to oversee ongoing rescue efforts.

The committee has also been tasked with recommending measures to prevent such incidents in the future, an official release said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has been reviewing the rescue operations with the DGP Jitender and the Chief Secretary, is expected to visit the site on Tuesday.

Reddy expressed deep shock over the horrific accident, the release added.

The committee includes the Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management, Principal Secretary of the Labour Department, Health Secretary, and Additional Director General of Fire Services.

