Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 8 (ANI): Raidurgam police, under the Cyberabad Police commissionerate, nabbed a notorious ransom kidnap gang. The gang was involved in 23 cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Six persons were arrested, including a woman, while two accused absconded, efforts to nab them is underway, said the police.

The accused were identified as Gunjapogu Suresh, Ballipara Venkata Krishna, Gurram Nikitha, Ramagalla Raju and Shinde Rohith. Two accused Chandu and Venkat absconded, and efforts to nab both of them are underway.

The accused Gunjapogu Suresh resident of Attapur, Hyderabad is the most notorious criminal of the gang. He started crime in the year 2011 when he was a minor, aged 16 years. He got involved in many theft, robbery and kidnap cases for ransom in Telangana.

The victim Gurram Surendar in the ongoing case was identified as the cousin of the third accused, Gurram Nikitha. The intricate web of connections extends to the workplace, Fabricon in Gachibowli, where the second accused, Ballipara Venkatakrishna, and Gurram Nikitha, forged a relationship that evolved into a romantic entanglement.

Nikitha suggested kidnapping her cousin Gurram Surendar who recently purchased a new home in Hyderabad as a ransom target due to his financial stability.

Gunjapogu Suresh and Ballipata Venkatakrishna asked Nikitha to bring the victim to a nearby location. Nikitha called the victim, Surendar, to Khajaguda Lake Road on January 4, 2024, to discuss a personal matter. Unaware of Nikitha's criminal conspiracy, Surendar arrived at the location where all of the accused forcefully kidnapped him into a car and left the scene, according to the police.

Following their plan, Nikitha went to the Raidurgam police station under Cyberabad commissionerate and filed a kidnapping complaint to appear innocent. During the execution, Suresh contacted the victim's wife, initially demanding Rs. 2 crores but subsequently reduced the ransom demand to Rs. 20 lakhs.

Based on credible information, Raidurgam Police apprehended the accused and brought them to the police station on January 6, 2024. The accused confessed to their guilt after a series of interrogations. (ANI)

