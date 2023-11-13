Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Amid a clash between the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers at Nampally in Telangana's Hyderabad following the godown fire incident, the police resorted to 'lathi charge' to disperse the crowd.

Earlier today, six people died after a massive fire engulfed a chemical godown on the first floor of a four-storey building at Nampally in Hyderabad.

As many as three people sustained injuries, and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy visited the incident site and took stock of the situation.

"Telangana government is not taking action in such cases. I have repeatedly asked the state government to shift such warehouses out of the city. I will speak to the PM to get financial assistance for the families of the deceased in this incident", Reddy told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Chief Minister expressed grief over the incident.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the fire incident at Nampally Bazaar Ghat. Condolences were expressed to the families of the deceased. CM Shri KCR has ordered the officials to immediately take strong relief measures. The authorities have been advised to provide better medical care to the seriously injured and to be vigilant and take appropriate measures," said the BRS party quoting CM KCR.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also condoled over the loss of lives.

The Governor directed the Chief Secretary to the Government to take immediate measures to provide comprehensive medical assistance to those who sustained injuries in the incident and also issued directives to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and furnish a comprehensive report on the circumstances leading to the fire, the response mechanisms in place, and the corrective measures that can be implemented within the next two days, an official statement read. (ANI)

