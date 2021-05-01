Hyderabad, May 1 (PTI) Telangana's coronavirus tally surpassed 4.35 lakh as 7,754 fresh caseswere recorded while the toll stood at2,312 with 51 more casualties.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1507, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 630 and Rangareddy 544, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 30. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,43,360 and with 6,542 patients being cured, the total recoveries were 3,62,160.

The state has 78,888 active cases and nearly 78,000 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 1.29 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.48 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 81.68 per cent, while it was 81.8 per cent in the country.

The state has 216 active micro containment zones. PTI

