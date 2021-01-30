Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 30 (ANI): Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Friday said that all private healthcare workers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by February 5.

As many as 2,00,000 healthcare personnel in both government and private sector were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana, the official said while speaking to ANI in Hyderabad adding that the target was to vaccinate 5,00,000 healthcare workers.

A total of 65 per cent of government healthcare workers and 48 per cent private healthcare workers have been vaccinated till Thursday, he added. Rao also urged people to come forward get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination drive was started on January 16 and going very smoothly in Telangana, the official said.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3crore people by the end of its first phase. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)