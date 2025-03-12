Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy praised Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's address to the Telangana Legislature, calling it a visionary roadmap for agrarian progress.

According to the Congress PRO statement, he highlighted the speech's strong emphasis on irrigation, agriculture, and farmer welfare, reinforcing the Congress government's commitment to empowering the farming community.

He noted that the Governor underscored record-breaking agricultural output and farmer-centric initiatives that have strengthened Telangana's rural economy. Telangana has emerged as the highest paddy-producing state in India, harvesting over 260 lakh metric tonnes, a historic achievement attributed to improved irrigation and farmers' resilience.

He said the government has stood "shoulder to shoulder" with farmers, ensuring an enabling environment for unprecedented production.

A key highlight of the government's commitment to farmers has been the Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver, fulfilling a significant electoral promise. The initiative, which cleared Rs 20,616.89 crore of farm loans, benefited 25.35 lakh farmers.

Calling it a "lifesaver," Uttam Kumar Reddy echoed the Governor's assertion that it was "not assistance but justice." The debt relief, he said, has given farmers a fresh start and enhanced financial security.

The government has also strengthened direct income support. Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, annual assistance per farmer has been increased to Rs 12,000 per acre, allowing investments in better seeds, modern techniques, and irrigation.

Additionally, the Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa program grants Rs 12,000 annually to landless farm workers, ensuring they are not left behind in agricultural progress.

Beyond financial aid, the government has invested in institutional and technology-driven support for farmers. A network of 566 Rythu Vedikas with modern communication facilities has been established, while the Rythu Nestham digital platform now connects all 532 rural mandals via video conferencing.

These initiatives facilitate direct interaction between farmers, agricultural scientists, and officials, enabling real-time problem-solving. Uttam Kumar Reddy lauded these innovations as crucial steps in bridging the gap between policy and practice.

"Ensuring fair crop prices has been another priority. The state government released a special bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for the Sannarakam variety of paddy, disbursing Rs 1,206.44 crore to farmers. This move, highlighted in the Governor's speech, aimed to protect farmers from market fluctuations and secure their incomes," he said.

To further support the agricultural sector, the government has established the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission. This body will address farmers' concerns, formulate sustainable policies, and integrate scientific research and modern technology to enhance agricultural resilience.

Calling it a "game-changer," Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that the commission's expert guidance will shape the future of farming in the state.

The Governor's address also highlighted Telangana's success in securing its rightful share of river waters. Persistent efforts in the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II ensured the protection of the state's allocations, guaranteeing vital irrigation resources for years to come.

The minister noted that the government's vigilance in water disputes and efficient use of irrigation projects have been instrumental in achieving record harvests.

Looking ahead, Uttam Kumar Reddy outlined future initiatives, including water conservation, fast-tracking pending irrigation projects, and promoting agri-tech adoption.

The government is expediting major irrigation schemes to ensure reliable water supply, even for tail-end farmers. Simultaneously, conservation efforts, such as rejuvenating village tanks and expanding drip and sprinkler irrigation, aim to enhance water efficiency and mitigate drought risks.

Another cornerstone of the government's plan is the push toward technology-driven agriculture. Remote sensing, GIS-based crop monitoring, and real-time advisory services via mobile platforms will help farmers adopt precision agriculture techniques.

The newly formed Farmers Welfare Commission will spearhead many of these innovations, bridging research and implementation gaps. By integrating soil health apps, precision irrigation, and climate-resilient strategies, the government aims to make farming more efficient, sustainable, and profitable for future generations.

Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that the initiatives outlined in the Governor's address form a comprehensive blueprint for agricultural prosperity in Telangana. From financial aid and irrigation projects to water management and modern farming techniques, the government remains committed to ensuring the welfare of every farmer.

He affirmed that Telangana's development narrative will continue to prioritise farmer prosperity and sustainable agriculture. (ANI)

