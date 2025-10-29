Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Telangana Government recorded 15.4 mm of cumulative average rainfall till 01.00 pm due to the landfall of Cyclone Montha on wednesday.

According to I&PR Telangana, Warangal district (77.8 mm) recorded the highest cumulative average rainfall, followed by Mahabubabad (73.3 mm), Jangaon (51.5 mm), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (41.2 mm), Hanumakonda (35.8 mm) and Khammam (27.1 mm).

Further, the I&PR Telangana said that the Mulugu (4.5 mm) district recorded the lowest cumulative average rainfall, followed by Jayashankar (4.8 mm), Karimnagar (5.4 mm), Hyderabad (14.8 mm), Siddipet (14.0 mm), Rangareddy (13.4 mm) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (12.9 mm).

Meanwhile, Cyclone Montha brought heavy rainfall to Telangana's Warangal district and several parts of Hyderabad, causing traffic congestion in areas such as Habsiguda.

In view of the heavy rains, the Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including government, aided, and privately managed schools, on Wednesday. The Collector also urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions amid the ongoing cyclone conditions.

Additionally, Andhra Pradesh is also experiencing the impact of Cyclone Montha. Vehicular movement between Araku and Visakhapatnam has been halted due to heavy waterlogging on the Araku Ghat road. Paderu DSP Ahmad stated that all regular buses, private vehicles, and tourist vehicles have been prohibited from using the route until the water is fully cleared and the road conditions are thoroughly inspected. He also cautioned tourists against visiting Araku under the current circumstances.

The DSP further informed that all incoming vehicles are being stopped at Sunkarimetta, where a police check post and patrol teams have been deployed for continuous monitoring. Meanwhile, in Amalapuram, Andhra Pradesh, trees have been uprooted and electric poles damaged by the cyclone's impact, with officials currently undertaking repair work.

Earlier, Cyclone Montha crossed the coast near Narasapuram, between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, at around midnight between 11:32 PM and 12:30 AM, and has since moved northwestward, said Dr Karuna Sagar, a scientist at the Meteorological Department in Amaravati. (ANI)

