Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): As many as 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, and five deaths were recorded in Telangana on October 10, taking the state's count to 2,12,063 cases.

There are 25,713 active cases and 1,222 fatalities in the state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Release Rs 100 Commemorative Coin in Honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia.

"Telangana recorded 1,717 COVID-19 cases, 2,103 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,12,063 including 1,85,128 recoveries, 1,222 deaths, and 25,713 active cases," said State Health Department.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among 30 Star Campaigners of BJP; Check Full List Here.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count in the country is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)