Hyderabad, Oct 18 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 208 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,69,163.

The death toll rose to 3,940 after two more patients succumbed to the virus, a state government bulletin said. A total of 201 COVID-19 recoveries were reported today, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,61,294, leaving 3,929 active cases.

Also Read | Apple Unleashed Event LIVE News Updates: New MacBook Pro Models, AirPods 3 & More Expected To Be Launched.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 62 cases followed by 14 each in Karimnagar and Mancherial districts.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Rains Improve Air Quality in National Capital, AQI Recorded in ‘Good’ Category.

A total of 45,418 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,70,67,575.

The recovery and case fatality rates were at 98.82 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 98.09 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)