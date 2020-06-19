India News | Telangana Reports 3 Deaths, 352 New Cases of COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Three deaths and 352 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Thursday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

The Health Department further informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,027 including 2,531 active cases.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 50th Birthday: Five Lesser Known Facts About The Former Congress President.

So far, 3,301 patients have been discharged after treatment and 195 deaths have been reported due to the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)