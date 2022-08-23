Hyderabad, Aug 23 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 376 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,32,595.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 164.

A health department bulletin said 406 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,25,762.

The recovery rate stood at 99.18 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 26,558 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 2,722.

