Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 7,92,147.

Also Read | Bihar: ‘Marriage of Gudda and Gudiya’, Say Villagers After 36-Inch Tall Groom Ties Knot With 34-Inch Bride in Bhagalpur.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 22.

Also Read | Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Gets 3rd da Vinci Robot, Notches 4,500 Robot-Assisted Surgeries.

A health department bulletin said 21 people recuperated from the viral infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,682.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 12,449 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 354, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)