Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], 9 February (ANI): The Gujarat government has declared 2025 the Urban Development Year under the 'Earning Well, Living Well' motto to strengthen urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life for citizens. Under this initiative, the state aims to promote sustainable urban planning and development. Additionally, the government is committed to large-scale tree plantation, the creation of new green spaces, and the disposal of 100 tonnes of legacy waste.

Gujarat has consistently promoted sustainable development, with special focus on increasing green cover in urban areas across Gujarat. During the Urban Development Year, over 240 hectares of new green spaces are being developed in various cities, including gardens, sponge parks for rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, and urban forests. Several of these projects are currently at different stages of implementation. The state government has set a target of completing over 340 projects during the Urban Development Year, of which 146 projects have already been completed.

As part of the Urban Development Year, the State Government set a target of planting 99 lakh trees to strengthen green cover in cities across Gujarat. Against this goal, nearly 90 lakh trees have already been planted across 17 Municipal Corporations and 152 Municipalities.

To strengthen rainwater harvesting capacity in urban areas, the Government of Gujarat has launched the 'Catch the Rain' initiative. Under this programme, around 2,900 rainwater harvesting systems have been developed across 17 Municipal Corporations and 152 Municipalities, leading to an increase of nearly 4.19 lakh kilolitres in urban rainwater storage capacity. In addition, 2,603 projects are currently under implementation, 1,230 projects are at the tendering stage, and 6,642 new projects are in the planning phase. Alongside this, attention is being given to the redevelopment and restoration of lakes. Under Urban Development Year 2025, a target of 140 lakefront projects has been set. Of these, 54 projects have been completed, 57 are underway, 9 are at the tendering stage, and 20 are in the planning phase.

The state government has set a target to initiate over 285 solar projects across Gujarat, aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy in urban areas and reducing carbon emissions. Alongside this, 20 Reuse of Treated Wastewater (RTWW) projects are being implemented to encourage wastewater reuse, making around 656 million litres per day (MLD) of water available for reuse. Further, to improve air quality and address urban pollution, the Urban Development Department is working towards implementing Clean Air Action Plans across all municipal corporations. Clean Air Action Plans have also been prepared for the remaining four major municipal corporations: Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Gandhinagar.

The Government of Gujarat has been making sustained efforts to strengthen environmental protection, public health, and urban development through the scientific disposal of legacy waste accumulated in cities over the years. Building on this, the state government has set a target of achieving 100% legacy waste disposal in urban areas by March 2026. Across Gujarat, 304.09 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste have been identified, of which 281.802 lakh metric tonnes have already been disposed of through scientific methods.

The state government is also undertaking over 1,823 projects with an investment of over ₹2,756 crore, aiming for urban cleanliness and solid waste management. In the cities, 1,533 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) have been identified at public places, with a plan for their remediation to eliminate filth and unhygienic conditions. These initiatives, aimed at promoting sustainable urban planning and development, will play an important role in advancing the vision of a Viksit Gujarat and contributing to the larger goal of a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

