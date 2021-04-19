Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Telangana reported 4,009 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.55 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,838 with 14 more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 705, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (363) and Nizamabad(360), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 18.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,55,433 while with 1,878 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,14,441.

The state has 39,154 active cases and over 83 lakh samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 1.18 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.17 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 88.46 per cent, while it was 86 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)