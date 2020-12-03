Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): Telangana reported 609 COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,71,492.

According to the state's Health Department, the total count of novel coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,71,492 including 2,61,028 discharged cases and 1,465 succumbed to deaths due to the virus.

Also Read | RBI Orders HDFC Bank to Stop Sourcing New Credit Card Customers, Digital Activities Over Multiple Internet Banking and Mobile Banking Service Outages.

The active cases in the state stand at 8,999 with 1,465 deaths reported in Telangana till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India reported 422943 active COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data.(ANI)

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi Updates: Cyclone Burevi Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu Today, 26 Teams of NDRF Ready Across Tamil Nadu And Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)