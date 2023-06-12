Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) The Telangana government organised a run here on Monday as part of the decennial celebrations of the state's formation.

State Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and other dignitaries flagged off 2K and 5K Runs at the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake on Monday morning.

World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, shooter Esha Singh, Tollywood actress Sreeleela and others attended the event, named, 'Telangana Run', an official release said.

The Telangana government has been organising the decennial celebrations of the state formation for 21 days, showcasing the state's progress, on a grand scale beginning June 2.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

