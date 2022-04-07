Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday recorded 29 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the aggregate to 7,91,426.

Also Read | Punjab: Youth Assaulted During Birthday Party in Ludhiana; 16 Booked.

The state capital reported the highest number of cases with 17.

Also Read | 'BJP Promised Acche Din but Failed To Keep Vow', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll remained 4,111.

A health department bulletin said 32 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative recoveries till date to 7,87,066. The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent.

It said 16,388 samples were tested on Thursday. The number of active cases was 249. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)