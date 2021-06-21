Siddipet (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Siddipet Collector Venkatrama Reddy was seen touching the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the inauguration programme of the Siddipet collector office on Sunday.

The Chief Minister arrived in Siddipet to inaugurate a new Siddipet collector office in the presence of Ministers and other bureaucrats, Venkatrama Reddy was seen touching the feet of Rao.

Amid the inauguration, the Ministers bureaucrats, and collector were also seen flouting social distancing norms. K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the integrated district offices Complex, District Police Commissionerate complex, and MLA Camp Office in Siddipet.

Commenting on the controversy, the District Collector, Siddipet said that it is a Telangana tradition to take the blessings of the elders during the auspicious event.

He clarified that and K Chandrashekhar Rao is like a father figure to him and it is not right to make this an issue.

"As a child of Telangana, as an officer of Telangana, I was blessed to see the development of Telangana with my own eyes... CM KCR is the reason for this development taking place in Telangana. I have received blessings from CM KCR who has been working for the development of the state of Telangana as well as the development of people from all sections," the District Collector said.

Venkatrama Reddy said that K Chandrashekhar Rao is like a father figure to him.

"It is Telangana's tradition to take the blessings of the elders during the auspicious event. Part of it was taking the blessings of the father-equal CM in order to take the responsibilities at the new Collectorate office. It is not right to make this an issue. I received a blessing on the occasion of Father's Day from CM KCR who I feel like a father," he added. (ANI)

