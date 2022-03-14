Hyderabad (Telangana), March 14 (ANI): Telangana government has announced the commencement of half-day schools from 15th March till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22 as the state experiences rising temperature.

As per the government orders, all the schools have been directed to function from 8.00 am to 12:30 pm.

"All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are hereby informed that half-day schools will commence from 15 March onwards till last working day of the academic year 21-22. The schools i.e. Primary, Upper Primary, and High Schools under all managements i.e Government, Government Aided, and Private Management shall function from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm and Mid-Day Meals shall be provided at 12:30 pm. The special classes shall continue for preparing Class X students for the SSC Public Examinations, May 2022." reads the official notice. (ANI)

