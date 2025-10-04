Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): A student from Hyderabad, Telangana, was reportedly shot dead in Dallas, United States. The victim has been identified as Pole Chandrashekhar, according to his family members, who confirmed the tragic incident.

They have appealed Central and state governments to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains to Hyderabad at the earliest.

Providing details of the incident, Chandrashekhar's mother, Sunitha, told ANI, "My son went to the US two years ago. He became a dental doctor here and went there to complete his post-graduation, which he has finished. Two years have passed since he started his PG. We learned about his death from his friend's parents who visited us and shared our grief. We've come to know that he was shot dead by black people last night. We request the central and state governments to ensure the safety of Indians and bring my son's body back home as soon as possible."

Chandrashekhar had completed his BDS in India before moving to Dallas for higher studies. His family is now waiting for authorities to take necessary steps to bring his body back to Hyderabad.

Reacting to the incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao expressed grief over the death of Chandra Shekhar Pole, describing him as a Dalit student from Nagar who had gone to the US for higher studies.

In a post on X, Harish Rao informed that he met the grieving family and expressed condolences.

"It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning," Rao posted.

Sharing his condolences further, he said, "The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family members."

Harish Rao also urged the authorities to take steps to bring back the mortal remains of the student.

"We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible," he stated.

The tragic incident comes close on the heels of another case involving the Indian community in Dallas. Last month, Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old motel manager of Indian origin, was brutally beheaded in Texas in front of his wife and son following an argument over a washing machine. (ANI)

