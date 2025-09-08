Los Angeles, September 8: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old Indian man, who had entered the US through the "donkey route," was shot dead in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, September 6. The victim, Kapil from Haryana’s Jind district, was working as a security guard when he objected to a US national urinating in public. The individual allegedly shot him on the spot, ending his life instantly. His family is now seeking government support to bring his body back to India.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the tragic incident occurred after Kapil asked a man not to urinate near his workplace. A verbal argument reportedly escalated, after which the assailant drew a pistol and shot Kapil. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The family received the news from a relative residing in the US, leaving them shocked and devastated. Indian Nationals Killed in US Accident: 3 Members of Family From Telangana Die After Collision Between 2 Cars in Florida.

How Kapil Entered the US via Donkey Route

Kapil, the only son of a farming family from Barah Kalan village, had travelled to the US two-and-a-half years ago. He reportedly entered the country in 2022 via the "donkey route," crossing jungles in Panama and scaling the Mexico border wall, a journey that cost his family around INR 45 lakh, reported the Times of India. Kapil had been living and working in the US since then, with plans to apply for a green card and secure a better future. Ravi Teja Shot Dead in US: 26-Year-Old Student From Hyderabad Killed by Unidentified Assailants in Washington DC (See Pics and Videos).

As per the reports, Kapil's family now faces the challenge of bringing Kapil’s body back to India, which is estimated to cost around INR 15 lakh. His uncle Ramesh Kumar told Hindustan Times that the post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday due to a US holiday. Sarpanch Suresh Kumar Gautam said the entire village is standing with the family in this time of grief, and they hope for full government assistance in repatriating Kapil’s remains.

