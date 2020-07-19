Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): A woman from a remote village in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district delivered a baby with the help of an ASHA worker while she was being taken to hospital by her husband.

Local people from the village informed that her husband, including some other locals who were carrying the woman on a cot, had to walk around 3 km after the woman's labour pain started as their village did not have mobile network connectivity to call an ambulance.

"After walking through a forest for 3 km, they reached Chennaram village where the local youth called the 108 ambulance service. However, the lady gave birth to the baby boy before the ambulance arrived with the help of an ASHA worker," one of the locals said.

The woman and the child were later shifted to Satyanarayanapuram Government Hospital by an ambulance and they both are healthy. (ANI)

