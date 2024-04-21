Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): A woman's body was found in the Kukatpally area on Sunday morning. The police suspect that she was raped by the accused in the wee hours.

The police have registered a case.

The deceased woman was identified as Sujatha of age around 42 to 48 years old.

According to ACP Kukatpally Srinivas Rao, "At around 10:30 am, we got a call about an unidentified dead body of a female at AR PipeWork shop cellar, besides Vishnu Priya Lodge, Y Junction, Kukatpally. The deceased woman's age is around 42 to 48 years old. She might be a ragpicker. We suspect that she was raped. The incident might have happened around 4-4:30 am in the morning."

He further said that the police are conducting a probe.

"We have sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination (PME). We are searching through CCTV cameras for the accused. The clues team and dog squad reached the spot. A case has been registered. Further investigation is going on," he further said. (ANI)

