Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], August 20 (ANI): BJP State President N Ramchander Rao assured that the party would rename Vikarabad district to "Anantagiri district" immediately after coming to power.

While addressing the Vikarabad district workers meeting at Tej function hall, Rao also promised to develop Anantagiri hills as a "Southern Ooty" tourist place, boosting tourism in the region. Rao told his partymen, "BJP will go ahead despite rains or tsunami, and no force will stop the party coming into power in Telangana when party leaders of Vikarabad district asked him to postpone today's tour due to continuous rains since morning."

He urged every party worker to work towards ensuring the BJP's victory in the upcoming local body elections. He claimed that people in Telangana are now seeing the BJP as an alternative to both BRS and Congress, as both have failed to address people's problems and provide good governance. Rao alleged that the ruling Congress party has no sincerity in providing 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local body elections.

He questioned why Congress wanted to provide 10 per cent reservations to muslims out of 42 per cent when they have been enjoying reservations in education and jobs under BC-E. He warned the Revanth Reddy government that the BJP would oppose religion-based reservations to muslims. The state BJP president accused Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao of spreading false information by claiming that the Central government is not supplying urea.

He attributed the hardships faced by farmers to the state government's failures, explicitly mentioning the improper supply of urea through Markfed. He held the state government responsible for the scarcity of urea in fertiliser stores and called it shameful to blame the Central government for covering up its own failures. "It was the responsibility of the state Congress government to probe the reasons for the shortage of Urea in the state, Rao said. Raising the issue of house construction under the "Indiramma Housing Scheme", the BJP president said the government has promised to construct 14,000 houses in Vikarabad district. However, construction works were undertaken in only 73 houses, and these are not yet completed.

He warned the Congress government to allot houses only to genuine and eligible poor people, as there were reports that the Congress party is selecting party workers under the house scheme. Rao questioned the Congress party about how it would address the people's concerns when the state government has failed to implement the Raythu Bharosa scheme effectively, and retired government employees are not getting their pensions properly.

He claimed that people from all walks of life, including the educated, farmers, students, unemployed, and women, have now realised the deception of both Congress and BRS.

Rao highlighted various welfare schemes implemented by the Central government, such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra loans, Startup India, Standup India, and free medical treatment under Ayushman Bharat.

He stated that the Narendra Modi government has already allocated ₹12 lakh crore for Telangana's development and stressed the need for a "double engine government" in Telangana for the state's progress.

Earlier, on the way to Vikarabad from Hyderabad, amid intermittent rains, a large number of BJP workers and leaders awaited at Chittempally and Manneguda in Vikarabad district to welcome party president N Ramchander Rao. The party president was given a warm welcome at both places, and he worshipped goddess Durga Bhavani and performed pooja at Shivareddypeta. (ANI)

