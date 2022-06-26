Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): As many as 10 people were killed and many others injured in two different accidents in Belagavi and Mandya of Karnataka.

According to the Karnataka police, seven people were killed near Belgaum Taluk Kanabaragi in Belagavi on Sunday's early morning after a cruiser lost its control.

The Belagavi incident had left several people injured in the accident.

Whereas, three persons, including a village accountant, were killed after the car collided with a truck near Nagamangala in the state's Mandya. (ANI)

