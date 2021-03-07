Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) Ten smaller outfits, including the former Member of Parliament, A C Shanmugam-led Puthiya Needhi Katchi, on Sunday extended their support to the AIADMK for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the ruling party said.

Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi's N R Dhanapalan, Akila Indiya Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam founder leader N Sethuraman, Pasumpon Desiya Kazhagam leader N Jothi Muthuramalinga Thevar, were among those who promised support to the AIADMK.

The leaders of the parties called on the ruling party's top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami at the party headquarters here and extended their support.

Bharatiya Forward Block's Muruganji, Indiya Uzhavar Uzhaipalar party leader Vettavalam K Manigandan, Tamil Maanila Muslim League president S Sheikh Dawood, Inidya Desiya Kudiyarasu Katchi's founder chief C Ambedkar Priyan, Veera Mutharaiyar Munnetra Sangam's KK Selvakumar and Tamil Telugu Desiya Katchi's EVS Ramkumar Naidu were the others who pledged the backing of their respective outfits to the AIADMK.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, a party release said, thanked the leaders for their support.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)