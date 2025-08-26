Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): The war of words between Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and the Opposition, which began on the first day of the monsoon session, showed no signs of easing on Tuesday, the seventh day of the Assembly's proceedings. Noisy exchanges led to a brief adjournment of the House.

The uproar began when Negi, speaking under a point of order, attempted to raise an issue. Opposition members protested loudly, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House for a brief period.

Addressing the assembly, Negi asserted that the Constitution gave him the right to speak in the House, but claimed the opposition was boycotting him because it "does not want to hear the truth."

"When Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur was not in the House yesterday, his MLAs asked me questions, and the proceedings ran smoothly. But today (Tuesday), with Jairam Thakur present, the House could not function," said Revenue Minister, Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi.

"The opposition is divided into factions. One group wants to boycott me, and another wants to ask me questions. This shows they are in confusion. When Jairam Thakur was Chief Minister, he could not improve the state's financial situation, proving to be a bad omen for the BJP and the state," said Jagat Singh Negi.

Responding, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said the "Opposition was not obliged to listen to Negi's statements, accusing the minister of using language "against the norms of decorum," said Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur.

"The term 'bad omen' fully applies to this government and to the Revenue Minister. The Himachal government has completely failed to deal with the disaster situation. The disruption of the assembly proceedings and the opposition's walkout happened because of just one minister," Thakur added.

"The Chief Minister is not concerned about the people of the state; he is only worried about saving his chair. Forget about my chair, worry about your own," said Jairam Thakur, Leader of Opposition.

The remarks further deepened the rift between the treasury and opposition benches, with the monsoon session continuing under a cloud of sharp political confrontation. (ANI)

