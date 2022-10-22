By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): With inputs of a deep-rooted network being operated by Al-Qaeda in the Indian-Sub Continent (AQIS) in different districts of Assam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has roped in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to unearth the module.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Launches 5G Wi-Fi Services in High Footfall Places; True 5G in Chennai, Nathdwara.

A First Information Report (FIR) of the NIA clearly mentions that the module of AQIS was "active in different districts of Assam" having links with a Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). AQIS, a branch of the banned terror outfit Al-Qaeda, established in 2014, is reportedly operating in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Burma and Bangladesh. The group seeks to wage jihad in order to establish an Islamic state.

As per the FIR, the objective of the module is to "propagate terror in Indian territory, radicalize likeminded youth and carry out recruitment to wage war against the Union of India, with a view to overthrow the democratically elected government by establishing the 'Rule of Khilafat' (Sharia Law) in India as well as to wage war against Bangladesh, an Asiatic neighbour on friendly terms with India and to implement 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', with the help of recruits of India".

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi at Rozgar Mela, Says 100-Year-Old Unemployment Problem Can't Be Solved in 100 Days.

'Ghazwa-e-Hind' is a term used by terror outfits to justify their audacious terror strikes as a religious holy war against India.

The moves come days after Indian authorities destroyed two madrassas in Assam for allegedly carrying out "jihadi" activities on its premises. One madrassa in the Barpeta district was destroyed on August 29, as it was claimed to be used as a training hub by AQIS, and the other in the Bongaigaon district was demolished on August 31. A week earlier, a teacher from the Bongaigaon madrassa was arrested on suspicion of links with AQIS.

Information was received that a module of Al-Qaeda in the Indian-Sub Continent (AQIS) was active in different districts of Assam as well as in Goalpara.

The NIA begins a probe based on a case originally registered at Matia Police Station in Assam's Goalpara district on August 20. The NIA re-registered the case on September 26 this year under charges of 120B, 121, and 121 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); and sections 18, 18B, 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The anti-terror agency filed the case and started a probe in the matter following an order dated September 23 received from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

It was learnt that one Jalaluddin Sheikh, 49, a resident of Gopalpur Tilapara village; Abdus Subhan,43, a resident of Rakhyasini village from Goalpara district, and others were involved in banned activities of waging war against the Union of India by indoctrinating minds of various people.

On sustained questioning, both stated that the objective of the organization was to propagate terror in Indian territory, radicalize youths and carry out a regular recruitment process to wage war against India with a view to establish the "Rule of Khilafat (Sharia law) in India as well as wage war against Bangladesh and implement 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' with the help of recruits of India.

In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (5) of section 6 read with section 8 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the Central Government directed the NIA to take up an investigation of the case considering the gravity of the offence and the inter-state and international ramifications. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)