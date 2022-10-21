Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday excluded Pakistan from the grey list of the global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering after four years. Speculations on Pakistan's exit from the list were rife for the past few days. "Pakistan is no longer subject to FATF's increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG (Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing) system," FATF said. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated citizens as Pakistan was removed from the dreaded list. Pakistan: Firing Outside Election Commission Office After Former PM Imran Khan Disqualified From National Assembly (Video).

Pakistan Out of FATF’s Grey List:

Pakistan out of FATF's grey list Pakistan is "no longer subject to FATF's increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG (Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing) system," states FATF pic.twitter.com/kFp9biqVNG — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Congratulates Pakistanis:

Congratulations to the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has officially been removed from the FATF ‘grey list’. Pakistan Zindabad. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 21, 2022

