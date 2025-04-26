New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) convened an emergent online meeting on Saturday, attended by its members and distinguished guests including Attorney General for India, R. Venkataramani, to express deep shock, grief, and solidarity in the wake of the brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

During the meeting, SILF members observed two minutes of silence to pay homage to the innocent victims of this heinous act. A resolution was unanimously passed, condemning the inhuman killings and expressing full support for the decisive actions announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing the perpetrators to justice. SILF also pledged its heartfelt condolences and ongoing support to the families of the victims.

Addressing the meeting, Attorney General R. Venkataramani said, "Terrorism can never be justified by any faith, belief, or cause. Humanity must stand united in rejecting and eliminating all forms of violence so that compassion, friendship, and love can flourish unconditionally. Terror must have no place on planet Earth if we truly want it to remain a peaceful home for future generations. Every voice that joins this call strengthens the global resolve to eliminate terror and uphold peace across the world."

He further added, "Lawyers are the custodians of peace within and beyond national borders. It is now more important than ever for the legal fraternity to unite globally under a 'Lawyers for Peace' initiative -- to uphold justice, safeguard human dignity, and ensure that hatred and terror find no sanctuary anywhere in the world."

Sharing his opening remarks at the meeting, Lalit Bhasin, President, SILF, said that this "atrocious act" of terrorism has shocked the conscience of our nation and the world.

"Terrorism has no face or religion, and it must be condemned in the strongest terms. In these difficult times, our greatest strength lies in our solidarity and unity as a country. SILF stands firmly with the people of India and the Government in this fight against terrorism that has plagued our soil for decades. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirm our commitment to stand united against all forces that threaten peace and humanity," Bhasin said.

The resolution adopted by SILF also announced the organisation's decision to hold a Special Meeting in Pahalgam at a future date, as a mark of solidarity and tribute to the victims of the attack.

Attorney General Venkataramani concluded his address by reciting a heartfelt poem titled "Do Not Make Our God Flee," powerfully evoking the urgent need to uphold peace, compassion, and the sanctity of human life across the world.

The event served as a strong message that the legal fraternity stands united against violence and remains committed to strengthening the spirit of national solidarity. (ANI)

