Siwan (Bihar), Oct 29 (PTI) After ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, it's time to wipe out Naxalism from across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here Thursday.

In the ongoing Bihar polls, he attacked the opposition Grand Alliance for allegedly trying to bring "jungle raj" in the state once again.

Addressing an election rally at Daraunda here, the BJP star campaigner mentioned the beginning of construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, enactment of a law against instant triple talaq and abrogation of provision of Article 370.

Coming back to Bihar, he said "Who had created the jungle raj situation? These casteist and nepotistic forces have to be defeated".

Rivals describe the RJD's 15 years rule in Bihar from 1990 to 2005 as "jungle raj" for bad law and order situation.

Siwan was firmly in control of muscleman-politician Mohd Shahabuddin during the RJD rule.

Targeting the opposition, especially the RJD, he said the way people defeated coronavirus by going out to vote the previous day, they should defeat the parties indulging in casteism and nepotism.

Without naming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, he said 15 years ago, the youth of Bihar felt compelled to hide their identity, but those responsible for creating such a situation are trying to "mislead" them by dangling the jobs carrot.

Tejashwi has announced that his future government would approve 10 lakh jobs in the very first cabinet meeting.

He said those who promoted their families through casteism and let corruption flourish due to nepotism have destroyed Bihar.

He said the world recognises the talent of the youth of Bihar, but casteist and nepotistic forces have blunted that talent.

He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar brought Bihar back on the track of development and took it forward over the past 15 years.

"The Congress and the RJD have formed as alliance with forces that are against the society and that spread violence. They want to obstruct the state's development. The RJD- Congress-CPI(ML) alliance wants to bring jungle raj in Bihar again," he alleged.

But they should know that after "ending terrorism from Kashmir, it's turn of Naxalism to be eliminated from across the country", he said.

He said he wanted the people from Bihar to attend the ground breaking ceremony for the Ram temple at Ayodhya, but they could not be allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, he said that due to the policies implemented by past Congress governments, nobody could purchase land there but now anybody from Bihar also can do so.

He said withdrawing the special status granted to J&K under Article 370 was the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.

He said it was encouraging that the voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar elections was over 54 per cent and appealed to the youth to take it up to 70 per cent.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works on the agenda of "sabka sath sabka vikas (inclusive development)" and his welfare policies cover all without discriminating on the basis of caste and religion.

