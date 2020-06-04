India News | Terrorist Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, sources said.

The Army and police launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district on Thursday following specific information about the presence of infiltrating terrorists there, they said.

As per the reports, two-three terrorists are likely trapped, the sources said.

One of them has been reportedly killed in the encounter, they said, adding the operation is on.

