Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr in Awantipora on Thursday.

On specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Beigund, Awantipora, JK Police alongwith 42 RR Army and 130 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) established a joint checkpoint in the said area.

During checking, one hybrid terrorist identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray son of Abdul Rashid Parray resident of Kashwa Chitragam, Shopian, linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was arrested.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol and four pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and an investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists surrendered before police and security forces following an encounter in Kulgam on Wednesday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the surrendered terrorists were identified as Nadeem Abbas Bhat, resident of Reshipura, Qaimoh and Kafeel Mir, resident of Mirpura, Qaimoh.Both were part of a recently recruited module of LeT.

Police said these youth were brainwashed and tasked to carry out anti-national activities and killings at the behest of LeT and ISI.

Based on specific input from JK Police about the presence of unidentified terrorists in the general area of village Hadigam, Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and JK Police in the area on Tuesday night. Cordon was laid in the wee hours on Wednesday. During the search of the suspected houses, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces from inside the house.

Police said both terrorists were newly recruited local youth and their families were desperate to get them back into the mainstream. Forces showed restraint and did not engage the terrorists inspite of being under fire from them. Terrorists were kept contained in the house with utmost restraint displayed by Army and JKP.

Further, the families of both terrorists were brought to the encounter site to appeal for their surrender. Repeated surrender appeals were made by the parents and security forces till morning. Both terrorists finally surrendered by laying down their arms. They were subsequently handed over to Police. Warlike stores were also recovered from their possession. (ANI)

