Surat, May 5 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and their supporters will be punished beyond their imagination, which will be the "last nail in their coffin".

The Culture and Tourism Minister participated in a programme in Surat before proceeding to Ekta Nagar in Narmada district to participate in a training camp organised by Rajasthan BJP.

"Those involved in the terror attack and forces behind them will face unimaginable punishment. Our assault on terrorism will turn out to be the final nail in their coffin this time," the Jodhpur MP said amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Three persons from Gujarat were among 26 killed by terrorists in a popular meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

Rajasthan BJP has organised a training camp from May 5 to May 7 for its MLAs and MPs at Tent City in Kevadia, now known as Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district.

