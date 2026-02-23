London [UK], February 23 (ANI): Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams turned heads at the BAFTA Awards 2026 as they made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London, according to People.

Mescal, 29, who earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of William Shakespeare in Hamnet, paired a black jacket and trousers with a white shirt left casually unbuttoned at the top. Abrams, 26, looked stunning in a black gown adorned with floral designs, her hair slicked back and tucked behind one ear.

Also Read | Rajpal Yadav Resumes Shooting for 'Welcome to the Jungle' After Interim Bail From Tihar Jail (Watch Video).

The couple, first spotted together in June 2024, attended the BAFTAs just a month after their appearance at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. Following the ceremony, they were photographed heading to Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where Hamnet secured Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for co-star Jessie Buckley.

The couple were seen holding hands as they stepped out of a vehicle for the afterparty.

Also Read | Yash Applauds JJ Perry's Taurus Win for Best Action Director, Calls Him 'True Master of the Craft'.

Mescal is generally private when it comes to his personal life. He explained that he did not "know how to answer" a question regarding what made him and Abrams go public with their relationship during a September profile published by Rolling Stone.

"I actually do have an answer, but everything to do with that is deeply precious to me and I don't want to. ... This isn't ... I don't really ... umm ... I want to protect those things fundamentally," he said at the time, according to People. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)