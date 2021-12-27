Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a security bunker in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in the Arwani area of Bijbehara in Anantnag.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

