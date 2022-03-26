Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 26 (ANI): One Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother were fired upon by unidentified terrorists in the Chadbugh area of Budgam on Saturday evening.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that the police officer has succumbed to injuries.

Also Read | ‘The Kashmir File’ Shows How Under Congress Rule, Atrocities and Terrorism Spread in Kashmir, Says Amit Shah.

"SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. However, Ishfaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off, search operation in progress. Further details follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The search operation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped; Manhunt Launched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)