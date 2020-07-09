Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) A soldier and a woman were injured when terrorists fired upon an Army quick reaction team (QRT) convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

"An ambulance in the QRT convoy moving from Khrew was fired upon by terrorists from near a mosque at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora, Awantipora, at 6 PM," Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Attack Ambulance Carrying Quick Reaction Team in Awantipora; Indian Army Soldier, Civilian Injured.

He said one soldier was injured in the firing and he has been evacuated to the Army's 92 base hospital here and is stated to be stable.

"One civil lady received injuries in the crossfire," the spokesman said, adding her condition is stable.

Also Read | ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Exams Results 2020 to be Declared at 3 PM Tomorrow, Check Marks on cisce.org And results.cisce.org.

The woman has been identified as Rafeeqa Bano, a resident of Ladoo area.

The area is being searched, Col Kalia said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)