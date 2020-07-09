Awantipora, July 9: Terrorists on Thursday attacked an ambulance carrying a Quick Response Team (QRT) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora. The terrorists fired upon the ambulance, which was moving from Khrew. The ambulance was attacked near a mosque at Laddoo Mor in Lethpora area Awantipora at 6 pm. The Indian Army jawan sustained injuries in the attack. Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Jawan Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Malbagh Encounter in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a civilian was also injured in the crossfire. The injured soldier was taken to 92 Battalion Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable. After the attack, the entire area was cordoned off. The security forces launched a search operation to nab the terrorists. More details are still awaited.

Tweet by ANI:

An ambulance with QRT (Quick Response Team) moving from Khrew was fired upon by terrorists from near a mosque at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora, Awantipora at 6 pm. A soldier injured,taken to 92 Bn Hospital&is stable. A civilian injured in crossfire&stable. Area being searched: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The attack on security forces came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sheikh Wasim, his father and brother were killed by terrorists in Bandipora district. Wasim and family members were attacked at around 9 pm when they were sitting outside a shop near the local police station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. According to reports, 10 policemen tasked with protecting the family were arrested.

